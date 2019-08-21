AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be in action on the fourth AEW on TNT episode, which takes place on Wednesday, October 23 from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.
There's no word yet on who Moxley will be facing. AEW previously announced that Moxley will "appear live" for the premiere episode on October 2 from Washington, DC.
Below are the updated line-ups for the first five AEW on TNT episodes:
Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA
* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense
Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament
Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
* TBA
