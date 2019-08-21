AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be in action on the fourth AEW on TNT episode, which takes place on Wednesday, October 23 from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

There's no word yet on who Moxley will be facing. AEW previously announced that Moxley will "appear live" for the premiere episode on October 2 from Washington, DC.

Below are the updated line-ups for the first five AEW on TNT episodes:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* TBA