AEW has announced Sadie Gibbs for the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Gibbs was announced for the Casino Battle Royale following the earlier confirmation of Big Swole. There are now 11 spots left for the match. The winner will earn a spot in the match to crown the inaugural AEW Women's Champion, during the TNT premiere on October 2.

All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago.

Below is the updated announced card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

Casino Battle Royale

Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, 11 participants TBA

Winner earns shot at the inaugural AEW Women's World Title.

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida