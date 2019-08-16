The second and third AEW on TNT TV tapings quickly sold out today.

Tickets went on sale today at 12 noon ET for the Wednesday, October 9 AEW TV tapings from the Agganis Arena in Boston, and the Wednesday, October 16 tapings from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. AEW then announced at 1:07pm ET that the events were sold out.

As noted, the premiere AEW TNT episode from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on October 2 went on sale last month and sold out in around two hours.

AEW is set to begin airing live each Wednesday night from 8-10pm ET on TNT, beginning October 2.

Below are the updated line-ups for the first three AEW on TNT episodes, along with today's announcement and the seating charts for the Boston and Philly tapings:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena, Boston

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense