The second and third AEW on TNT TV tapings quickly sold out today.
Tickets went on sale today at 12 noon ET for the Wednesday, October 9 AEW TV tapings from the Agganis Arena in Boston, and the Wednesday, October 16 tapings from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. AEW then announced at 1:07pm ET that the events were sold out.
As noted, the premiere AEW TNT episode from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on October 2 went on sale last month and sold out in around two hours.
AEW is set to begin airing live each Wednesday night from 8-10pm ET on TNT, beginning October 2.
Below are the updated line-ups for the first three AEW on TNT episodes, along with today's announcement and the seating charts for the Boston and Philly tapings:
Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena, Boston
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center, Philadelphia
* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA
* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense
#ThankYou Boston and Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/5xbuUJS810— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2019
TICKETS are ON SALE NOW for the Wednesday, October 9th @AEWonTNT LIVE broadcast from BOSTON's @AgganisArena— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2019
?? https://t.co/h393gtCoSx#AEWBoston pic.twitter.com/g2vYZHQDUQ
#AEWPhilly Fans Tickets are ON SALE NOW for the Wed, October 16th broadcast of @AEWonTNT LIVE from the @LiacourasCenter featuring TWO HUGE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP matches— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 16, 2019
?? https://t.co/mxiUPGCnYL pic.twitter.com/fR1qRNxbYz