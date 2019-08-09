AEW has announced that tickets fro their Boston and Philadelphia TV tapings will go on sale next Friday, August 16 at 12 noon ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices for Boston and Philly will be $90, $75, $50, $35 and $20. These prices do not include facility fees and service charges.

As noted, the second AEW on TNT episode will air on Wednesday, October 9 from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The third episode will air on October 16 from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AEW's TNT TV show will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 from 8-10pm ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. That event is sold out but more seats will be released soon. Those ticket prices were $250 (within the first three rows of floor ringside sections, with a commemorative take-home chair), $90, $75, $50, $35 and $20.