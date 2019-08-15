AEW has announced that the AEW Women's World Title will be defended on Wednesday, October 16 during the third AEW on TNT episode, live from Philadelphia, PA.

The firs-ever AEW Women's World Champion will be crowned during the AEW on TNT premiere, on Wednesday, October 2 from Washington, DC. A 21-woman Casino Battle Royale will take place at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on August 31 near Chicago, with the winner earning a spot in that title match on TNT. There's no word yet on how they will decide the other participant for the title match, but we will keep you updated. The AEW Women's World Title belt will also be revealed at All Out.

The AEW on TNT episode from Philly will also feature the first-ever AEW World Title defense. Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page will take place at All Out to crown the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Below are the updated line-ups for the first three AEW on TNT episodes:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena, Boston

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense