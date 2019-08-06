AEW has announced that their second and third TNT episodes will air live from Boston, MA and Philadelphia, PA.

The Wednesday, October 9 episode will air live from the Agganis Arena in Boston. The October 16 episode will air live from the Liacouras Center at Temple University.

"#AreYouElite @AEWonTNT is coming to #Boston and #Philadelphia Wed, Oct 9th - @AgganisArena Wed, Oct 16th - @LiacourasCenter Ticket pricing & event on-sale date/time to be announced on #AEW social media platforms this Friday, August 9 at Noon Eastern/9am Pacific," AEW wrote on Twitter.

Full details on the events and the tickets will be announced this Friday, August 9 at 12 noon ET.

The first AEW on TNT episode will air live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The event sold out in just a few hours last week, but more tickets are to be released soon.