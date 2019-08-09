AEW has two more pay-per-views scheduled for 2019, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The next AEW pay-per-view will be the big All Out event on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago. There's no word yet on details of the other pay-per-view scheduled for this year.

AEW currently has plans to hold 4 pay-per-view events in 2020. They have already held three special events in 2019 - Double Or Nothing, Fyter Fest, and Fight for the Fallen.

In other news on AEW content, the Wednesday, October 2 TNT episode will be AEW's first live wrestling TV show, but they have other programming scheduled to air on TNT before that. There will be programming designed to give an introduction to the company and to build to major events. They should be making announcements on this programming soon.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

