It looks like eSports host/announcer Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Mendez took to Twitter this week and posted a GIF that said "it's official" and included a contract. AEW's Alex Marvez responded and wrote, "Welcome aboard!!!"

Goldenboy did AEW Fyter Fest commentary with Excalibur and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross back in July due to the partnership between AEW and CEO Gaming, who helped put the event on. Goldenboy made his name doing eSports commentary and also did commentary work for The Rock's Titan Games on NBC.

