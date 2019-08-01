AEW will crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion during the AEW on TNT premiere episode, according to Sports Illustrated.

There's no word yet on how they will crown the champion, but AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes previously stated that the title belt will first be revealed at the All Out pay-per-view on August 31. Rhodes told SI that more details on the title, and the wrestlers who will first compete for it, will be revealed during an "Road to All Out" episode on YouTube next Wednesday.

Brandi spoke to SI about the new title and said it will be the cornerstone of the women's division.

"For many female wrestlers, the opportunity to fight for the title represents the crowning achievement of their careers," Brandi said. "The AEW women's championship will be the cornerstone of the women's division."

She continued, "The championship will be treated with the utmost respect and prestige. We hope to inspire future female wrestlers to dream of holding such a meaningful title."

The first AEW on TNT episode will air live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Wednesday, October 2 from 8pm - 10pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever AEW Women's Champion will be crowned