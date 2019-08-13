It looks like Braun Strowman will get a title shot from WWE United States Champion AJ Styles on next week's RAW episode.

This week's non-title RAW main event between Styles and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins ended when RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson hit the ring for a triple team beatdown. Ricochet would try to make the save but The OC continued to dominate until Braun Strowman made his RAW return. Strowman took out The OC and stood tall with Rollins and Ricochet to close the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW. You can see video from the main event and Braun's return above.

As seen below, Cathy Kelley interviewed The OC after RAW and Styled laid the challenge down.

"You want to talk about Braun Strowman? What was he doing down there? I challenged Seth Rollins. I wanted to show the world what a true champion is. Did I challenge Braun Strowman? No, I don't think so. He had no business coming down there and ruining everything," Styles said.

This is where Styles dismissed Cathy to take control of the interview. He said, "Cathy I appreciate everything you're doing, in fact you're doing a wonderful job, you look beautiful tonight, but I don't know where Braun Strowman is right now, I don't know what he's up to. Obviously he's a sneak attack kind of guy, so maybe for your safety, maybe I take this and you watch your back. Yeah, it's safer this way."

Styles continued, "Braun Strowman wants to get in The OC's business, huh? He wanted to get my attention, well let me get your attention. I'm going to put my United States Championship on the line next week, against you Braun Strowman. Do I have your attention now? Next week, RAW. You're mine."