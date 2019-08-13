- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from Toronto.

- The Staples Center in Los Angeles is advertising a Triple Threat with Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the SmackDown Fox premiere on Friday, October 4. As noted, this will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special with several WWE Hall of Famers announced to appear - Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler. The Undertaker is featured on promotional material for the event, but not officially announced.

The Staples Center tweeted this promo for the big event:

.@WWE Superstars past & present will be on hand to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown Live including Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair & Sting. Tix go on sale this Fri at 10am! pic.twitter.com/aIP5tUw2wz — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) August 13, 2019

- As seen below, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles acknowledged the CM Punk chants inside the Scotiabank Arena during last night's non-title RAW main event against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Styles responded to the chants with a crotch chop.