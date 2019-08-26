- Above is the premiere episode of the WWE Fandom series from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. The first episode features Johnny Gargano, wife Candice LeRae and Vic Joseph visiting the Cleveland Browns' Training Center in Berea, Ohio. They get a first look at the 2019 Cleveland Browns NFL team and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

- WWE stock was up 0.73% today, closing at $74.35 per share. Today's high was $74.89 and the low was $73.75.

- Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley revealed on Instagram that he was hospitalized on Sunday.

Riley posted the following photo and wrote, "THE PAIN OF HIS DESCENDANTS #CHRIST"

There's no word yet on why Riley was hospitalized, but we will keep you updated.