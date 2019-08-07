Alex Shelley shared a story on Twitter tonight about TNA's booking issues that included current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, The Young Bucks, and Brian Kendrick.

Shelley started off by sharing a photo of the group with the X-Divison title and explaining how he and the rest weren't booked for TV that day in Orlando. They weren't even recognized by the runner that TNA sent out to get tourists to take photos with the title and come to the studio.

Alex Shelley called TNA's booking decisions moronic and shared that seeing how his friends were being treated, was one of the reasons he went back to school. According to his story, this kind of thing was happening to him and many others over and over again while in TNA.

At the of his story, Shelley thanked NJPW.

This Friday at ROH's Summer Supercard Alex Shelley will be facing ROH World Champion Matt Taven for the title. Summer Supercard will be at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto.

Below are Shelley's tweets:

So, here we go. None of us were booked for TV that day in Orlando. We rode rides and ate funnel cake. pic.twitter.com/Rb4YmledlC — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) August 8, 2019

A little more context on the photo: TNA sent a runner out to the park to wrangle tourists into the studio. You could get your picture taken with the X-Division Title and be ushered into the studio to serve as an audience member. — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) August 8, 2019

We decided to get our picture with the belt as a total piss take. The runner didn't recognize us at all. No room for us on the show though, too busy with Nasty Boys and Orlando Jordan pantomiming ejaculation with lotion while watching Rob Terry wrestle. — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) August 8, 2019

No offense to The Nasty Boys or Orlando Jordan. All the offense to whomever decided to not have us wrestle, cut our pay, and overlook us. Over and over and over again. — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) August 8, 2019