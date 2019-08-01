Alex Shelley was recently interviewed by Ring of Honor for their 10 Questions With... column. In the interview, Shelley revealed that after he left Ring of Honor he became homeless. It was last year when Alex Shelley announced that he was retiring from pro wrestling.

Shelley revealed his personal troubles after Ring of Honor asked him what was on his bucket list.

"Again, full transparency: I went through a lot of life changes when I left ROH," Shelley admitted. "I got divorced, I was homeless, no income, I was paying for school and working for free, and I had some dark, dark days. Helping people is on my bucket list. I'd like to go back to school again, maybe for psychology this time. Pain management is a huge up and coming field, so is sports psych, and to bring this answer full circle, I'd like to be able to help people not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. And maybe charm them with my rapier, Oscar Wilde wit. Laughter is a solid medicine."

Alex Shelley came back to ROH during a TV taping in Philadelphia on June 29. He will be challenging ROH World Champion Matt Taven for the title on Aug. 9 at Summer Supercard in Toronto, Ontario. To read the whole interview, please click here.



