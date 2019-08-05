Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Cross and Bliss won a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on tonight's RAW to become the new champions. The first team to get eliminated was the former champions, The IIconics. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were eliminated next, and the final pin saw Cross and Bliss get the win over Asuka and Kairi Sane.

This is the first tag team title reign for Cross and Bliss, and just the third set of champions under these titles. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce won the titles back at WrestleMania 35, but this was just their second title defense.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:



