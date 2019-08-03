- WWE asks in the video above, "Who is Seth Rollins?" The video looks at why Seth Rollins is determined to be WWE's fighting champion.

- The Miz shared a photo from the next episode of The Miz & Mrs. He shared it on Twitter and wrote, "On the next, Miz & Mrs... Mani-pedis for all." Singer Ryan Cabrera is in the photo with him.

- WWE posted on Instagram the below photo asking if Ali deserves a shot for the Intercontinental title. Ali ended up commenting, but instead of asking for a title shot, he asked about his name. Ali asked, "While we are asking questions, does he deserve a full name?" It was back in March when WWE shortened his name.