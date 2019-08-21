- Above is a new promo for The Undertaker's return to WWE SmackDown, set for Madison Square Garden on September 10. WWE will run MSG the night before for RAW. The promo also focuses on Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, which was believed to be the dark main event.

- WWE RAW Superstar Erik of The Viking Raiders turns 35 years old today while WWE NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven turns 38 and former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres turns 35.

- As noted, WWE began a new heel alliance between Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on last night's SmackDown as they teamed up to take out The Miz.

A fan tweeted about how Ali's feud with Nakamura appears to have been dropped out of nowhere, and Ali re-tweeted that comment and wrote, "Yes."

Ali vs. Nakamura had been rumored for WWE Clash of Champions but there was no sign of that feud continuing on SmackDown. Ali worked the pre-SmackDown dark match, losing to Samoa Joe, but did not appear on TV.

