NJPW has just announced three more names to the Super J-Cup, YOH, BUSHI, and Amazing Red.
Amazing Red is a 21-year wrestling veteran who will be making his first appearance for NJPW in the Super J-Cup. This will be CHAOS member YOH's first Super J-Cup appearance, his partner SHO was also announced for the tournament. Los Ingobernables De Japon member BUSHI was in the 2016 Super J-Cup as a wild card participant.
As of right now, the Super J-Cup 2019 participants are the following:
* Amazing Red
* YOH
* BUSHI
* Caristico
* Ryusuke Taguchi
* Taiji Ishimori
* SHO
* Dragon Lee
* TJP
Super J-Cup will be kicking off in Tacoma, Washington at the Temple Theater on August 22.
