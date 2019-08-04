NJPW has just announced three more names to the Super J-Cup, YOH, BUSHI, and Amazing Red.

Amazing Red is a 21-year wrestling veteran who will be making his first appearance for NJPW in the Super J-Cup. This will be CHAOS member YOH's first Super J-Cup appearance, his partner SHO was also announced for the tournament. Los Ingobernables De Japon member BUSHI was in the 2016 Super J-Cup as a wild card participant.

As of right now, the Super J-Cup 2019 participants are the following:

* Amazing Red

* YOH

* BUSHI

* Caristico

* Ryusuke Taguchi

* Taiji Ishimori

* SHO

* Dragon Lee

* TJP

Super J-Cup will be kicking off in Tacoma, Washington at the Temple Theater on August 22.