As noted, there will be a 10-Man Captain's Challenge Match on this Tuesday's 205 Live where WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan each pick four other WWE Superstars to join their teams.
Earlier today, Lorcan picked Humberto Carrillo and Gulak went with NXT Superstar Angel Garza, making his debut on 205 Live. Carrillo and Garza are real-life cousins.
Team Gulak now includes: Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, and Garza. Team Lorcan features: Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, and Carrillo.
THE THIRD PICK FOR MY TEAM IS HUMBERTO CARILLO BECAUSE HE TRAINED WITH ME AT THE PC AND I KNOW HOW FRIGGIN GOOD HE IS AND HOW GOOD HELL BE FOR THIS TEAM AND HONESTLY HE IS THE LAST REAL NINJA— ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 17, 2019
the best lessons in life are learned through pain. i wonder how my student humberto will fare with family standing across the ring from him? my third pick for our #captainschallenge match this week on #205live is @angelgarzawwe— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 17, 2019
We're keeping it in the FAMILY for the 3rd round of #CaptainsChallenge picks!— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) August 17, 2019
??@DrewGulak chooses @AngelGarzaWwe
??@_StarDESTROYER picks @humberto_wwe https://t.co/mKKwRAlFLY pic.twitter.com/FuMjW7TZRg