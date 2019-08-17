As noted, there will be a 10-Man Captain's Challenge Match on this Tuesday's 205 Live where WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan each pick four other WWE Superstars to join their teams.

Earlier today, Lorcan picked Humberto Carrillo and Gulak went with NXT Superstar Angel Garza, making his debut on 205 Live. Carrillo and Garza are real-life cousins.

Team Gulak now includes: Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, and Garza. Team Lorcan features: Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, and Carrillo.

THE THIRD PICK FOR MY TEAM IS HUMBERTO CARILLO BECAUSE HE TRAINED WITH ME AT THE PC AND I KNOW HOW FRIGGIN GOOD HE IS AND HOW GOOD HELL BE FOR THIS TEAM AND HONESTLY HE IS THE LAST REAL NINJA — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 17, 2019