Anthony Johnson, who retired from the UFC in 2017 after a loss to Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title, has started the process to return to active competition. That includes re-entering himself into the UFC's mandatory drug testing program.

Johnson's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told ESPN that the 35-year-old has already started to look at potential opponents for his return, targeting former UFC champion Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem.

"Rumble" twice fought for the light heavyweight title, but was unsuccessful on both instances. He previously fought at both welterweight and middleweight, along with a few bouts at heavyweight.

Overall, Johnson is currently 22-6 in his career with wins over the likes of Glover Teixeira, Bellator heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and former title contender Alexander Gustafsson. In 2013, he fought former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in the biggest weight class, earning a decision under the World Series of Fighting banner.