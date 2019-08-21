Apollo Crews recently spoke with The Wrap and said he's not "satisfied" with where his WWE career is at this point, but added that a King of the Ring win could have changed all that. The interview was done before Crews lost a first round KOTR match to Andrade on last night's SmackDown.

Crews said he wanted to shock the world in WWE, and felt like he would have done much more than he has by now. Crews said he does trust the process.

"I wanted to come in here and shock the world, I guess you could say. I felt like I would have done much more at this moment in my career," Crews said." "But I'm still young — I'm about to be 32 in a couple of days — and there's still a lot of time. I'm still very patient and understanding in how the process works. I trust the process."

Crews also praised the current WWE roster as the greatest of all-time as far as talent goes. He was asked if the King of the Ring tournament is diminished by being held on TV instead of pay-per-view.

"No, I don't think anything's diminished at all," Crews said. "First of all, the talent that we have, in my opinion, I think it's the greatest roster of all time as far as talent goes."