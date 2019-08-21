- This week's WWE 205 Live main event saw Oney Lorcan's team win the ten-man Captain's Choice Elimination Match. Lorcan, Akira Tozawa, Jack Gallagher, Humberto Carrillo and Isaiah Scott defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, Mike Kanellis, Ariya Daivari and Angel Garza.

Lorcan and Carrillo were the survivors for the winning team. The order of eliminations went like this: Tozawa, Kanellis, Gallagher, Nese, Scott, Gulak by DQ for using a chair on Lorcan, Daivari, Garza. Above is video from the match.

- Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari is now official for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. Kalisto issued a challenge to Daivari, accusing him of being the one to attack Gran Metalik backstage last week. Below is video of Daivari talking to Cathy Kelley after the show, and accepting the challenge.

"Kalisto challenged me to a match? It's very big of Lucha House Party to talk about me behind my back while I'm in the middle of the ring. All I've been trying to do for the last couple of weeks is prove to Lince Dorado that he doesn't need those losers, he doesn't need that dead weight. Lince Dorado does not need Lucha House Party. So, if Kalisto wants to challenge me to a match, because he thinks I attacked Gran Metalik, great. Grand. Wonderful. I'll see him next week," Daivari said.

- On a related note, there's been speculation on WWE separating Dorado from Kalisto and Metalik. Dorado took to Twitter last night and insisted he was not the one who attacked Metalik last week.

Dorado tweeted, "I didn't do it! I didn't drop my boy @WWEGranMetalik on @WWE205Live! #luchahouseparty"

You can see Dorado's tweet below: