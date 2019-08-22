- Above is an NWA video focusing on Eli Drake's journey towards the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

- Capitol Wrestling sent Wrestling Inc. word that it will be launching on Tubi TV in the fall as part of its partnership with Deep C Digital. Below is the full announcement:

"In the first move of Capitol Wrestling's partnership with Deep C Digital, the East Coast based pro wrestling program will be bringing its weekly series to Tubi TV. The program, seen by over 1.6 million viewers in 2018, will bring an alternative brand of professional wrestling to Tubi's 25 million users beginning this fall, bringing some of pro wrestling's best talent to the platform. With matches including Sonny Kiss, current Capitol Wrestling champion Homicide, Bellator's Jake Hager, as well as Colby Corino, Jimmy Rave, Special K and more of the Capitol's genre-defining talent.

"An initial order of 30 episodes will highlight Capitol Wrestling's live event from the Skankfest comedy festival featuring Tony Hinchcliffe, as well as Capitol's New York City and Nashville Tennessee debuts. Capitol Wrestling counts former WWE and Impact Wrestling executive David Sahadi, as well as former WCCW, WCW, and ROH director/producer Dan Bynum among senior leadership, and has produced over 120 episodes of first-run content seen across the globe through digital and traditional syndication, bolstered by its partnership with Deep C Digital, which is ran by former Viacom and Walt Disney executive John Kim.

"Tubi, developed in 2014, is the largest independently-owned video service in the United States which has surpassed over 20 million active users, features content from Paramount Pictures, Shout Factory, Lionsgate, Warner Bros, as well as a deal with Comcast Owned NBC-Universal."

- Earlier today, MLW announced Austin Aries will take on Brian Pillman Jr. in Dallas on September 7 at MLW: War Chamber. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased by clicking here. Other matches announced for the show:

* The Von Erichs, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor & TBA (cornered by Kevin Von Erich) vs. CONTRA Unit (First-Ever War Chamber Match)

* The Hart Foundation vs. The Dynasty (c) (2-Out-Of-3 Falls World Tag Team Title Match)