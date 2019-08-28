Awesome Kong has been confirmed for the Casino Battle Royale at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, according to The New York Post.

The 21-woman Battle Royale will air during "The Buy In" pre-show, and will see the winner earn a spot in the match that will crown the inaugural AEW Women's Champion on October 2 during the AEW TNT premiere.

There are now 11 confirmed spots for the 21-woman match - Kong, Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, and Sadie Gibbs.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view takes place this coming Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago.

Below is the updated announced card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)

Kenny Omega vs. PAC (replacing the injured Jon Moxley)

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt

The Buy In Pre-show

Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Private Party

The Buy In Pre-show: Casino Battle Royale

Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, Awesome Kong, 10 participants TBA

Winner earns shot at the inaugural AEW Women's World Title.