As noted, WWE Studios and Netflix began filming "The Main Event" in Vancouver back in late June. The family-friendly movie will feature WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, The Miz, Sheamus, Keith Lee, Mauro Ranallo, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Bray Wyatt, and others. It's been rumored that John Cena will have a cameo role as well, and that there will be several references to WWE NXT, including at least one NXT event over the course of the story.

In an update, PWInsider reports that NXT Superstar Babatunde Aiyegbusi has been cast as the lead villain of the movie. Otis of Heavy Machinery was also added to the cast.

Regarding Lee's role, it is said to be a large role and tremendously important to the story. A source noted to PWInsider that they wouldn't be surprised to see Lee receive a big push in the NXT storylines around the time of the release of the movie.

A number of local Canadian indie wrestlers are being used for scenes this week. Indie veteran Ace Steele, who recently worked as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, is working behind-the-scenes and seems to be producing or working as an agent to the matches in the movie.

The movie follows a 10 year old boy who is bullied, but dreams of growing up to become a WWE Superstar. He discovers a magical lucha mask and that leads to him getting involved with NXT in order to become the next WWE Superstar.

The Main Event is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020. It will star Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Ken Marino and Adam Pally.