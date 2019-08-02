WWE NXT officials are reportedly high up on Riddick Moss, according to a new report by @Wrestlevotes.

It was noted that Moss has been a stand-out talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as of late, and NXT higher-ups see something in him. Moss was described as having the mindset and work ethic of a true professional. There's no word yet on if this praise will lead to a push on TV, but Moss is said to be a crucial part of the NXT - Performance Center machine.

Moss, who played college football at the University of Minnesota from 2008-2012 and unsuccessfully tried out for the NFL's Miami Dolphins, was first signed by WWE back in early 2014. He then made his debut in December of that year, working under the name Digg Rawlis. His NXT TV debut came on May 27, 2015, teaming with Elias as enhancement talents for a loss to Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake. He dropped the Rawlis name for the Moss name in August 2015, but didn't do much on the brand. Moss suffered a torn Achilles tendon in May 2018 and was out of action until late November of last year, returning at a NXT live event for a loss to Matt Riddle.

Moss is currently working in a tag team called The Outliers with Dorian Mak, the former Dan Matha. They are being managed by Robert Stone, formerly known as Robbie E. Moss and Mak have been a tag team since May of this year.