Baron Corbin recently spoke with Newsweek to promote tonight's WWE RAW from New Orleans and his King of the Ring tournament match against The Miz. Corbin was asked how he handles being the top heel of RAW.

"With pleasure," Corbin responded. "That's where I want to be. So if you want me to carry that on my back I'm more than happy to. I pride myself in being the best or the worst, which some people might think, with how they like my attitude or whatever. That's important to me. It's important to be relied on in a sense. I want to be a guy who they can say "hey put Corbin in, we can count on him knowing he could be the guy." Last year I think I had the second most matches in WWE, this year I've got more matches in WWE. So it's important for me to be in that place."

Corbin said we can expect to see more aggression from him in the future. He made the comments when asked about how he recently tossed his vest during a match. The vest had been the subject of fan taunts for many months.

"I came out with the vest and shirt, but it was time to take it off and take it to another level. When I was the active GM and the Constable you really tailor yourself and appeal to the McMahons because they are the ones that write the checks, but now I'm kicking it back and being a little bit of a wild Corbin with a little more aggression. What I needed was to rip off the shirt and let loose. I think I need to be at that level to win the King of the Ring so you'll see more of that," Corbin said.

Corbin recently spent several weeks away from the WWE storylines following the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which saw he and Lacey Evans lose the Winners Take All main event against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Corbin was asked if he thinks he's at the top of his game thanks to that break.

"I'm always on the top of my game," Corbin said. "That's what I do and how I keep myself. You have to be ready at any moment, I can get a phone call tomorrow and have to be at 100 percent to perform at the top of my level. It's the only way I can keep myself. Some guys coming out of WrestleMania or other pay-per-views, but I'm coming out of a very awesome feud with Seth Rollins. When you're facing the Universal Champion, you have to be at the top of your game so I like to stay that way. And going into this tournament I'm there and ready to go."