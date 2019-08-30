Earlier today WWE posted the Fox SmackDown commercial on their Twitter. Hours after that, former WWE star Batista commented on the ad, "C'mon guys really?! #zerorespect."

Someone did comment on his tweet, saying, "Yeah well no HBK,Bret, Hulk, either." Batista replied, "But with all due respect this is an A,b #smackdown conversation. And I'm sure they're capable of speaking for themselves. Which I am doing. You're dismissed."

Batista made his WWE debut on SmackDown in 2002, and later in his WWE career came back to SmackDown for several years where he feuded with stars like JBL, The Undertaker, Mark Henry, Booker T, Edge, and The Great Khali.

The Fox commercial features "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, John Cena, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Rey Mysterio.

Below are Batista's tweets and the commercial:

But with all due respect this is an A,b #smackdown conversation. And I'm sure they're capable of speaking for themselves. Which I am doing. Youre dismissed ???? https://t.co/HFMLa1hsvY — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 31, 2019