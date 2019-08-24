- Above, The Rock shows his visit to Bejing, China to help promote his latest film, Hobbs & Shaw. The movie is currently at $462 million worldwide.

- WWE posted a video from a WWE live event in Bogota, Columbia where Kevin Owens noticed a fan sign that said "This is KOlumbia," mixing in Owens' KO moniker. He went over and held it up for a moment to a massive pop from the crowd. Owens thanked the WWE Universe for coming out to the event.

- Batista retweeted a WWE video of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston's Network Pick of the Week. Batista wrote the following about the champ, "Kofi Kingston is the real deal. Never ever anything but positive. I love seeing this dude conquering the world. #trueblue #Dreamchaser"