Former WWE Champion Batista took to Twitter this week and offered some words of advice to AEW star Chuck Taylor of The Best Friends.

Taylor made a tweet, which has been deleted, and said the Ribera Steakhouse in Japan can "suck one" after he visited the establishment with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and didn't receive one of the legendary Ribera jackets.

"I went to Ribera with goddamn Okada and they didn't give me one of those coats that place ca suck one," Taylor wrote.

Ribera Steakhouse is a restaurant in Tokyo with wrestling, MMA & boxing themes inside and out. Visiting the restaurant while touring Tokyo has been somewhat of a rite of passage for pro wrestlers, going back to the 1970s. Certain wrestlers receive the special satin jackets from the owners.

Batista took an issue with Taylor's comments and told him to delete the tweet, which he did.

"My friend I offer this advice in complete sincerity. Delete this tweet immediately. Our history and tradition with that place is something that's beyond your years. I'm asking you not to disrespect that over a jacket you didn't receive," Batista wrote.

Below are the related tweets along with a screenshot of Taylor's deleted tweet: