This week's RAW saw WWE officially announce the next pay-per-view as the 2019 Clash of Champions pay-per-view, which takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter after the mention on TV and asked a WWE NXT Superstar if they wanted a title shot - Candice LeRae.

Bayley wrote, "@CandiceLeRae Wanna wrestle at Clash of Champions? @wwe"

LeRae responded with a GIF that indicated she's down for the idea.

LeRae lost to Io Shirai at Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. Bayley retained her title over Ember Moon at Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

You can see their full exchange below: