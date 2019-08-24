WWE announced today WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will face WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross (with Alexa Bliss in her corner) in a non-title match on this Monday's RAW.

Last week, Bayley interrupted Charlotte's appearance on A Moment of Bliss, the two will meet for the title at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the updated RAW lineup:

* Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre (King of the Ring First Round Match)

* The Miz vs. Baron Corbin (King of the Ring First Round Match)

* Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (Non-Title Match)