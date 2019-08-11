During the media rounds for SummerSlam weekend, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch tweeted out a video of herself talking about how too many WWE Superstars are just sitting in the back and not challenging her. Lynch noted too many are worried about hurt feelings and talk trash on social media, but aren't stepping up to the champ.

"I was going to say I've got plenty of people coming for 'The Man,' but do I really?" Lynch wondered. "It's kind of a disappointment. I don't think I have enough people stepping up to 'The Man,' stepping up to the top dog, stepping up to the one that proved that anything can be done in this industry. That we can achieve anything, that if you just put your mind to it and stop sitting in that back, trying to be liked by everybody that you can actually do great things in this business. That you can change the game. You can change this industry. You can change the way people perceive this industry.

"You can be the first WWE Superstar, man, women, or child—I can say child because we did have a child tag team champion—on the cover of the ESPN Magazine. But no, people are just sitting in the back brushing each other's hair, 'Oh, you're doing a great job, sweetie.' Come on guys, let's get out there and fight, this is the conflict business. And yet, they're on Twitter complaining about, 'Oh she said this, she said that,' if you actually were smart or if you were actually intelligent, you would step to 'The Man,' you would want to make money. You realize I'm a freakin' WrestleMania main eventer.

"You'd want to be there, you'd want to know that if I fight with her, maybe I could be in the main event of WrestleMania, but instead, 'No, my feelings are hurt. Oh, my feelings!' We're in the freaking fighting industry! Don't be talking about your stupid feelings, I don't care about your stupid feelings! I care about making money. I care about these people that pay money to come and see us. Get them interested. Give them what they want. Give them a fight that they care about, but you want to talk about your stupid feelings. Frickin' feelings."

You can see Lynch's full comments in the video below.

