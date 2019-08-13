As noted, fan video from last night's WWE RAW revealed that some of Sasha Banks' chair shots to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch saw part of the chair connect with the back of Becky's head.

Lynch took to Twitter today and re-tweeted the fan video, and said payback is coming to Banks.

"Let the games begin. #ReceiptsAreComing," Lynch wrote.

On a related note, Banks took to Twitter this morning and plugged her new t-shirt from WWE Shop. She quoted author Charles Frazier and wrote, "If she had not been alone, she would never have seen the panther or felt the hope it spread into the world like rings around the splash of a rock thrown into a still lake."

Banks finally returned to WWE TV on last night's post-SummerSlam edition of RAW and turned heel on Natalya. Lynch made the save but Banks left her laying after a series of steel chair shots.

You can see both tweets below: