WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch had a few words for her SummerSlam challenger, Natalya at tonight's WWE Live Event in Erie. Lynch spoke about the time Natalya was there by her side when she was in the hospital, but behind her back was training her opponent Ronda Rousey.

"People have been asking about my actions lately. Is she this or that, I will tell you the exact kind person I am," said Becky. "I am the kind who just might approach based on the risk that every challenger carries. I know the risk that a newly motivated Nattie Neidhart in Canada carries. Let me also tell you this, when I was in the hospital last year with a broken face, Nattie was the person who stayed with me the entire night. The person who attacked me left, right, and centered stayed on me to check on me and see if I was okay. I will say that softened my heart a little bit. That maybe, there was some good in this business after all. And then found out that sneaky b---h is the one who was training Ronda Rousey all along. Even though she knew that's who was I was facing. And when I found that out, it wasn't just that my heart hardened a little bit, it blackened. This title is the most important thing to me in the world. It doesn't matter where I am in the world or who I have to fight, nothing comes between me and my title. No Nattie you should have killed me off when you had the chance because I learned something this business, you can either be poisoned or you can be poison. I'm on your door Nattie and I got a debt to collect. So knock knock Nattie, knock knock."

Below is the full promo: