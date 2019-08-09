- Above is the first WWE SummerSlam Diary entry for RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The video shows The Man training for Sunday's match against Natalya, and appearing at Thursday's Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees MLB game.

- WWE stock was down 2.51% today, closing at $67.25 per share. Today's high was $68.67 and the low was $66.75.

- Ali released this new promo on Twitter to call out WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for a title match. Ali pinned Nakamura in a non-title match two weeks ago on SmackDown.

"We are running out of time ladies and gentlemen. The clock is ticking on the championship reign of Shinsuke Nakamura. So here's the thing Shinsuke, you're running out of time but you still have enough time to do the right thing. You still have enough time to stand up and fight me like a champion instead of running and hiding like a coward. You still have enough time to give the people what they want, what they've been demanding, and what I have earned - that championship match for the Intercontinental Title. Here's the thing Shinsuke, I don't know you, I don't know what you're gonna do, I don't know if you'll answer my challenge, and I don't know when or where this match will take place, but what I do know is this - I will be Intercontinental Champion. It's just a matter of time," Ali said.