- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler training with Natalya. Baszler will defend her title against Mia Yim at tonight's "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event while Natalya will challenge RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at SummerSlam on Sunday.
- Mauro Ranallo announced a sold out crowd of 13,735 fans in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for tonight's "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event.
- NXT General Manager William Regal has confirmed that a Steel Cage match will be the stipulation for the final fall of tonight's Takeover 2 of 3 Falls main event between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Adam Cole. As noted, Cole picked a classic match for the first fall and Gargano picked a Street Fight for the second fall.
Regal revealed the weapons-filled cage match in this video from the Takeover pre-show:
