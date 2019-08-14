Former WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass recently spoke with FoxNews.com to promote their appearance at Northeast Wrestling's "Prison Break" event in Poughkeepsie, NY on Friday night. This will be Enzo's first match in 18 months. The event will also feature Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr. for the first time ever.

Enzo and Cass are now using the names nZo and CaZXL on the indies. Caz recalled how he was released from WWE in June 2018 due to alleged personal conduct issues. He worked a WWE live event with Daniel Bryan after the Money In the Bank pay-per-view, and was told to meet with Vince McMahon the next day. Caz said the chat with Vince was a really good one.

"[The firing] didn't come as a shock to me. I was pretty out of control for a few months," Caz admitted. "The night after 'Money in the Bank,' I had main-evented the house show with Daniel Bryan. When I came back from the match, I was told, 'You have a meeting with Vince [McMahon] tomorrow at noon at the building,' and I knew it right then and there what was going to go down."

"We chatted for about an hour. It was a really good talk. And that was the end of my tenure with WWE," Caz recalled. "Before I left the room Vince looked me in the eye and he said, 'You walk out of this building with your head held high. You did nothing wrong.' So it's exactly what I did. It was unfortunate but I was just not in a good place and I had changed as a human being."

Caz bounced back earlier this year after issues with alcoholism and depression, among others. He credited DDP Yoga for helping him get back into shape. Caz spoke about his depression and encouraged others suffering to seek help.

"Don't bottle it down. Go see a psychiatrist, go talk to somebody about it. Don't keep it to yourself. The worst thing you could do," Caz advised. "It's going to end in disaster … Take the right steps to get better — whatever it is, medication, talk therapy, whatever you need to do. Do it because if you let this keep going on, it's going to end in an absolute disaster."

Caz made the news earlier this year when he faced Moxley at a NEW event, which was the kickoff to his big return on the indies. He talked about NEW promoter Michael Lombardi giving him a second chance.

"A lot of people out there had written me off and nobody wanted to give me a chance," Caz said. "Michael Lombardi had some faith in me … He gave me the opportunity to wrestle Jon Moxley on a show in New Jersey, and that's where things started to turn around for me and [nZo] because we represented ourselves really well."

Caz will also face Moxley at the NEW "Wrestling Under the Stars" event on Saturday in Norwich, CT. nZo will be in his corner.