As previously reported, Big E appeared on Jose Young's, podcast The A-Side Live Chat, on MMAFighting.com. During the interview, fans submitted questions for him to answer ranging from his thoughts on UFC blockbuster matches to who he thinks would be a great member of The New Day.

The first question was "if everything was on the line, who would you choose to fight alongside you against Francis Ngannou in a MMA fight?" At first, Big E said a fictional character like Juggernaut from the X-Men series. Youngs added that the person who wrote the question said it could be anyone from the current WWE roster who has a background in the MMA. Big E began by saying he would choose the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, but changed his answer halfway through answering the question.

"I want no part of that," chuckled Big E as he began answering the question. "I guess Brock, which is the obvious answer. Also, I guess Bobby Lashley is trained in MMA as well. He's a massive human being. The Brock (answer) feels cheap, so I'll go with Bobby."

Speaking of the WWE roster and those who have had training in the MMA, in the next segment, Youngs and Big E discussed former WWE wrestler Alberto Del Rio, who during his run in the company was the two time WWE Champion, two time World Heavyweight Champion, and two time United States Champion. After he left the company, he went back and forth between professional wrestling and MMA, which he started doing in 2000.

Now, Del Rio will go back to focusing on his MMA training, as he takes on UFC legend and champion Tito Ortiz at Combate Americas sometime in late October, early November. Del Rio, who is the executive for Combate Americas, has not competed in the MMA in over nine years. The fight will have a 210-pound catchweight limit. Big E gave his prediction on how that fight will go.

"It's such an off the wall fight, I didn't predict this, and then it was announced," Big E said. "I'm intrigued, I'll say that. I also don't want to be in a position where I'm talking about a former co-worker in a negative light. I wish Alberto the best. It's a real zany vibe. I don't know what to make of it."

Big E was also asked about their smack talking on social media, and how it has become quite political. Big E weighed in on his thoughts about when exactly is the smack talking drawing the line from building up a match to just destroying the fighter's ego.

"I'm on the bench with that kind of stuff too," Big E addressed. "I get that they want to bring eyes to stuff, but some of that stuff becomes too real, like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor where you're talking about religion and their families. Like where's the line?"

Big E has made quite the name for himself in the WWE, and made it clear that he has no intentions of trying his hand at MMA, like some of his other colleagues have done.

"Not a chance," Big E said. "I am an entertainer. First of all, I'm 5'11", so I have no reach whatsoever. My last time of winning any type of martial art was when I was a high school wrestler. I was the state champion in Florida, but that was when I was 17. I am now 33. There is no chance whatsoever. I think anything, when my wrestling days are over that it could be fun to learn some things like Jiu-Jitsu or do something like that to stay active and have some fun. But beyond that, there is no way."

