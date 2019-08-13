Big E took a moment away from his busy schedule to speak with José Youngs from The A-Side Live Chat podcast. During his interview, Big E discussed when he first was introduced to MMA and how he grew to love the sport.

"I was in college," Big E said. "I was a casual fan. But my love was reinvigorated because of the video games. We started playing them in the locker room and that was the thing. Half of the locker room is playing this game on a daily basis, and that really got me started on watching UFC regularly. I pledge my great respect to the fighters and what they do."

Since MMA fighters and professional wrestlers are trained within the same type of structure, it's no surprise when MMA fighters leave to become pro wrestlers or vice versa. Former UFC Heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez did just earlier this month, when he joined the team of AEW's Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to take on El Texano Jr., Black Taurus, and Kevin "Killer" Kross from Impact Wrestling at AAA's big event, TripleMania.

Big E said that he only got to see a few minutes of the match, but was quite happy to see Velasquez be a part of such a big event.

"I saw the first few minutes of the match, and I was floored" Big E states. "Since Cain's a wrestler, I expected some suplexes, and that they would string him along slowly. But he was doing lucha spots and hurricanas, and it was incredible. I was really impressed. I know a year or two ago when he was on his hiatus, he went and trained at the Performance Center. I heard that he was a natural. I'm really excited to see what Cain does."

Before Youngs' concluded the interview, he read off one last question from a fan who asked if Big E could pick any MMA fighter past or present to join The New Day, who would it be?

"It would have to be someone kind of goofy," Big E joked. "So, I would have to go with Johnny Walker. He's got huge charisma."

You can see Big E's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The A-Side Live Chat with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.