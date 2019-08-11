WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E spoke with Donagh Corby of The Irish Mirror while in town for WWE SummerSlam weekend, and said he would not be interested in visiting The White House if The New Day were invited by President Donald Trump, who is also a WWE Hall of Famer.

"We are not a big fan of what's going on with this administration, and I can't say it's something I'd be excited to do. I have no desire to go to the White House currently," Big E said. "We have a lot of problems in our country... it's a beautiful country and there is a lot to celebrate, and applaud, just a lot of the rhetoric that comes out of The White House is something we're obviously not supportive of.

"I have no desire to go to The White House any time soon. ... When there's a man in The White House that we really respect, then I think there might be an opportunity to go. I don't think there's any invitation that's going to be extended any time soon anyway, so I don't think that's really a concern."

The White House often invites pro athletes to visit after they win championships.

Below is video from the interview: