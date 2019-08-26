WWE has announced a Tag Team Turmoil Match for tonight's RAW episode.

The eight-team match will determine the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for a match at the WWE Clash of Champions on September 15.

The participating teams are Heavy Machinery, The Revival, The B Team, The Lucha House Party, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The Viking Raiders, and the former champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans:

* Sasha Banks opens the show with in-ring segment

* Sasha Banks vs. Natalya

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross

* RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with AJ's title on the line

* The OC responds to losing the RAW Tag Team Titles to Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins last week

* King of the Ring First Round Matches: The Miz vs. Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet

* Eight-team Tag Team Turmoil match to crown new #1 contenders

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.