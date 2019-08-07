The National Wrestling Alliance is returning to TV.

As seen above, NWA President and Owner Billy Corgan released a video today to announce that the promotion will begin producing a weekly wrestling TV series soon from Atlanta, Georgia. The first set of tapings will take place on Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1.

There's no word yet on the location of the tapings or where the series will air, but it looks to be a studio series that will see episodes taped and then released periodically, as they do with WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling, among other promotions.

"It's one thing to say you're rebooting the NWA, it's another thing to run matches on someone else's stage. We're very grateful to those people that shared their stage with us, most recently Ring of Honor, which was an incredible opportunity. But now it's our time to step forward, and it's time to bring the NWA back into the spotlight, and run on its own oxygen. So, we're very excited to announce that in October, in Atlanta, we'll be doing our own television again," Corgan said.

Corgan went on about how the unpredictability of studio wrestling series from the 1970s and 1980s stood out to him as a kid. "It had a real feeling of chaos and anarchy, and I think that really sold to me as a fan, that there was an element of danger, and there was an element of 'anything can happen,' and I really want to bring that back to professional wrestling. I think the NWA is the perfect vehicle to do that," Corgan said.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman took ownership of the legendary pro wrestling promotion back in October 2017. The current NWA World Heavyweight Champion is Nick Aldis and the current NWA World Women's Champion is Allysin Kay. James Storm holds the NWA National Heavyweight Title, while PCO and Brody King of Villain Enterprises are the current NWA World Tag Team Champions.