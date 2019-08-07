NXT star Bobby Fish posted a photo on Instagram of the Undisputed Era with Mauro Ranallo and wrote a touching tribute about the NXT commentator.

Fish wrote how Ranallo is an inspiration to him and that he's the greatest voice in modern-day sports entertainment commentary.

"The Bipolar Rock-N -Roller" is UNDISPUTED," wrote Fish. "Mauro Ranallo you my brother, are an inspiration to me. I have to remind myself that this is my life I'm living when I hear your iconic voice laying down the soundtrack to a match that I am a part of. Truly one of a kind you are, and it is my honor to call you my friend. You sir, are the voice of NXT and as long as that is the case, I want to be nowhere else! Takeover: Toronto I hope you're ready.. #UE along with the greatest voice in modern-day sports/entertainment commentary will not disappoint!

This weekend at TakeOver: Toronto, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly will try to get the NXT Tag Team titles from the current champions, The Street Profits. NXT Champion Adam Cole will be defending his title against Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Toronto.