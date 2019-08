WWE RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley recently underwent elbow surgery, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

There's no word yet on what led to the injury, but the 43 year old Lashley needed to have bone spurs removed from the elbow.

Lashley is set to make his return to the ring in early November.

Lashley last wrestled on the July 15 RAW, participating in a Battle Royal that Seth Rollins won. He lost the Last Man Standing match to Braun Strowman the night before at Extreme Rules.