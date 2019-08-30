As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw the new team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler win an eight-team Tag Team Turmoil match to become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins. Roode and Ziggler will get their title shot at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15.

The new team was apparently the idea of RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter points to how Heyman is a proponent of Roode, and notes that the RAW win was meant to be somewhat of a showcase to get Roode over after he was slotted as a nobody on the card for so long.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Roode and Ziggler after Clash of Champions, but a title run could happen if the main reason Rollins and Strowman were given the tag titles was to build to their Universal Title match, which also takes place at Clash of Champions with Rollins defending.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

