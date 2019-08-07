It was announced this past Monday on RAW that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will take on Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking on "The Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore", airing on ESPN 97.5 in Houston, Texas, WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T talked at length about the upcoming contest.

When commenting on the decision of putting Goldberg against Ziggler, Booker T believes it's a good choice for his former WCW colleague especially after Goldberg's last outing against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown which was heavily criticized by fans and peers alike.

"It's a good move for Bill Goldberg. The Saudi Arabia thing, not too many people can prepare for something like that," Booker T said. "The Undertaker is one of the few guys who would find themselves in that situation once upon a time and it wasn't the greatest match of all-time. It wasn't that history-making match, that dream match that they were going to see.

"Be that as it may, again, it's professional wrestling. Things like that happen. Mohammad Ali and Antonio Inoki wasn't one of the greatest matches of all time but it was history.

"Goldberg, getting the chance to come back at SummerSlam in Toronto, Canada, hey, big ups for the company saying hey, let's give Goldberg a chance to wash that taste out of his mouth and not go out there thinking about that one match because at the end of the day it isn't about that one match and we are going to find that out in a few days."

However, Booker T believes that after his last encounter against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia at WWE Super ShowDown there will be a lot of pressure on former World Heavyweight Champion, Goldberg.

"There's going to be a lot of pressure on Goldberg going into this match, but I think that every match Goldberg has gone into there has been butterflies.

"Every match he has gone in he has been tight and intense about it. Whether it's one of those three-minute matches or 30-second squash matches I'm sure he had anxiety of not feeling that comfortable out there but I honestly feel like all of that is going to settle in with a guy like Dolph Ziggler out there.

"I'm sure they're not going to go out there and have a 15-minute classic match or a 30-minute Broadway or anything like that, but I really honestly believe that anybody can put Bill Goldberg in the best place and best position in the ring, if there's any guy on the roster that I would call for that job it would be Dolph Ziggler."

When asked what he thought about Ziggler being Goldberg's opponent for SummerSlam, Booker T was optimistic that he was the right choice. Noting that Ziggler has been with WWE a long time and can "help make Goldberg better than he has looked in his entire life."

"If anybody knows what this business is all about it is Dolph Ziggler," Booker T explained. "Dolph Ziggler has been with the company since about 2003-2004 and Ziggler has worked in every spectrum in the game. He was the opening card; he's been a mid-card guy and he's worked in the main event. He's worked at the beginning and the main event. He has worked all over the spectrum, and that is the sign of a true worker.

"Dolph Ziggler is a true general of this game. You're talking about a guy who could have complained about this or that but Ziggler keeps his nose to the grind and knows just how good he is. At the end of the day, a guy like Dolph Ziggler is still going to have a job just because of him being Dolph Ziggler.

"That's the only thing they can say is that his resume is going to speak for itself. I always say that if you are that good your name will get there way before you do and Ziggler is one of those guys. Anybody can go out there and guide the ship and help make Goldberg better than he has looked in his entire life that's your guy in Dolph Ziggler."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.