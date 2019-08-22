- This week's WWE NXT main event saw Killian Dain defeat Matt Riddle in the main event. Above is post-show footage of their brawl going outside of Full Sail Live, and below is video from the match.

- The Usos turn 34 years old today while Apollo Crews turns 32, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering turns 66, and PAC turns 33.

- As seen below, tattoo artist Lilyth Eve Ink revealed on Instagram that RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman recently stopped by Habitual Ink in Casselberry, Florida to get Johnny Cash lyrics inked on him.

The lyrics are from Cash's "Long Black Veil" song. They read like this: "Nobody knows, nobody sees, nobody but me."