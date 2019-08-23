RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman recently spoke with Gamespot and said he doesn't mind the "exceptionally entertaining and memorable moments" that we've seen throughout his WWE career, which often are comedic or goofy in an entertaining way.

The interviewer pointed to moments such as Strowman flipping over ambulances and destroying cars, coming out as his smarter twin brother "Brains Strowman", winning the RAW Tag Team Titles with then-10 year old Nicholas, or playing a stand-up bass like a guitar and breaking all the strings. Strowman agreed that these moments are a reflection of who he truly is outside of WWE.

"Oh absolutely," Strowman answered. "When you guys see the ha-ha stuff that Braun does, that's my real life persona coming out. I'm a giant kid-man. I live life like there's no tomorrow, and I look forward to everyday with the opportunities to travel around the world. And it's really cool when I get to mix in a little bit of that comedic relief and show the world the range and personality that I actually have as a human being, and that I'm not just this monster that rips people in half and eats their souls or whatever people think.

"It's fun to throw the comedic stuff in there because it helps with people being able to connect with my character. Because before, when I was just this cold, calculated killer, it was hard to relate to me, being the size that I am. Let's face it. I'm larger than nature intended, and there's not a lot of people walking around on this earth that know what it's like to walk a mile in my shoes. So I think with the adding the little bit of comedy in there shows a little more of a human side, and it allows my fans to engage with me even more and know that I have traits that everyone else does. That I'm yeah, not just this giant that does whatever he wants to do, that I have personality."

Strowman revealed that he has pitched Battle Royal angles that would see him lift up the ring to eliminate the other competitors. He was asked what is left to flip over after we've seen him do everything from cars to a semi-truck.

"I've pitched a couple of times in battle royales where I come out of nowhere and lift up the ring and dump everybody out of the ring before, so that I think would be a fun one," Strowman revealed. "I don't think there's much left to flip unless I ripped a whole roof off the stadium or something like that. I think I've destroyed about everything they've put in front of me. And Lord knows I'm glad I don't have to pay for all the stuff that I break."

Speaking of Nicholas and their big title win at WrestleMania 34, Strowman provided an update on the son of WWE referee John Cone and expressed interest in a future reunion between the two.

"Right now, Nicholas is doing Nicholas," Strowman said. "He's been taking karate classes, staying in school, and doing his schoolwork, which I told him is the most important. He's got his whole adult career to come back and wrestle if he wants to wrestle. Right now, he needs to worry about being a kid and having fun and continuing to ride that high of winning those tag titles a couple of years ago with me in New Orleans and enjoying life. But you never know man, at WWE we like to keep you on your toes, and you never know what's going to happen."