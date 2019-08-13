Braun Strowman is set to headline the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

The current plan for the Clash main event is for Strowman to challenge WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Plans could always change but Strowman vs. Rollins was the direction as of this week.

As noted, last night's RAW saw Strowman make his TV return to save Rollins from a triple team beatdown by The OC. This led to WWE United States Champion AJ Styles challenging Strowman to a title match on next Monday's RAW from St. Paul, Minnesota. That match has been confirmed and the title will be on the line.

There's no word yet on how WWE plans on getting to Strowman vs. Rollins, or if Strowman will be turning heel, but we will keep you updated.

WWE Clash of Champions takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.